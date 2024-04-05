AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
‘Stable national economy’: Political entities asked to refrain from politicising

Nuzhat Nazar Published 05 Apr, 2024 04:50am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday urged opposition parties and political entities to refrain from politicising the stable national economy, crediting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's consistent efforts for its stabilisation.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khursheed Alam, Tarar highlighted initiatives undertaken during Shehbaz's previous tenure, including successful negotiations with the IMF resulting in a standby agreement.

Tarar emphasized the stabilisation of the rupee against the dollar and improved exchange rates, contrasting it with past challenges stemming from what he termed as the wrong economic policies of the previous government.

He called for unity and stressed the positive economic indicators under Shehbaz's leadership, citing forecasts of reduced inflation and economic growth by Bloomberg.

The minister praised the media for raising awareness about the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines, which incurred an annual loss of Rs80 billion. He emphasized the impact of these losses on the common people and expressed hope that privatisation would alleviate their burden while also generating revenue for the country.

He outlined government efforts on economic digitisation and reiterated Shehbaz's commitment to Pakistan-China friendship. Tarar assured forthcoming announcements on youth empowerment and resolving issues concerning sports bodies.

He addressed inquiries on the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project and the recent incident at the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), stating that investigations were ongoing with committee formations for redressal and timely resolutions.

Tarar announced plans to engage with media associations in Karachi for addressing the concerns of media workers and reporters.

Tarar underscored the government's focus on the economy, highlighting ongoing efforts to digitise the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). He also highlighted Prime Minister Shehbaz's commitment to Pakistan-China friendship, citing his visit to Dasu to express solidarity with Chinese engineers following an attack.

