Gold prices surge

KARACHI: The local gold market on Thursday further strengthened with a big leap following the world bullion value hitting a new high, traders said.

The yellow metal became further costlier by Rs2200 and Rs1886, growing to Rs241100 per tola and Rs206704 per 10 grams, respectively.

The global bullion reached its recent fresh high of $2311 per ounce, up by $21, with the local market further adding a $20 premium for its trading.

Silver also saw a leap of Rs40 and Rs34.29 to settle at Rs2650 per tola and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams, respectively. Traders quoted world silver value at $27.09 per ounce.

