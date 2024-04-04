AIRLINK 62.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (8.25%)
DFML 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
DGKC 68.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 108.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.26%)
HUBC 121.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.46%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
MLCF 36.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.67%)
OGDC 125.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.37%)
PAEL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.65 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.96%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 110.21 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.92%)
PRL 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.88%)
PTC 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.95%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (7.26%)
SNGP 61.97 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.78%)
SSGC 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TELE 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.67%)
TPLP 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 69.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.41%)
UNITY 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,054 Increased By 48.3 (0.69%)
BR30 23,009 Increased By 272.3 (1.2%)
KSE100 68,417 Increased By 545.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 22,438 Increased By 187 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm ends lower on profit taking; market awaits inventory data

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures dipped on Thursday, snapping a four-session rally amid profit taking and lower trading activity due to a holiday in China, while market participants awaited monthly endstock data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 10 ringgit or 0.23%, to 4,397 ringgit ($928.22) a metric ton.

“The futures were seen trading sideways on a profit taking after a bullish rally on Wednesday. Market is now waiting for Malaysian palm oil full March production estimates,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Holidays in the Chinese markets for the rest of the week has also affected activity, he added.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are expected to have declined 6.65% from the prior month to an eight-month low of 1.79 million tons at the end of March, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

Palm extends gains on supply shortage ahead of Eid holiday

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is scheduled to release the data on April 15.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed on Thursday and Friday for the Qingming festival. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 0.02%.

India’s rapeseed and mustard output is likely to rise 7% from last year to a record 12.09 million metric tons in 2024. This will help the world’s biggest vegetable oil importer cut back on edible oil imports.

India’s palm oil imports hit a 10-month low in March to 481,000 tons, as the top vegetable oil importer increased sunflower oil purchases amid lower prices, traders said.

Oil prices were steady on Thursday, shored up by concerns about lower supply as major producers keep output cuts in place and on signs of stronger economic growth in the U.S., the world’s biggest oil consumer.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm ends lower on profit taking; market awaits inventory data

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt formally announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Pakistan’s central govt debt decreases marginally in February: SBP

‘Anthrax-laced’ letters sent to judges: PM Shehbaz assures of investigation

KSE-100 hits new peak, settles above 68,000 for the first time

Pakistan rules out talks with TTP

LHC’s decision to help boost Pakistan’s pharma sector: brokerage house

Month-on-month: cotton arrival in Pakistan stagnates in March

Gold tops Rs241,000/tola in Pakistan as it nears all-time high

Oil inches up on concerns of lower supply, signs of US economic growth

Read more stories