AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm extends gains on supply shortage ahead of Eid holiday

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher for a third straight session on Wednesday, boosted by hot weather and a supply shortage ahead of the Eid holiday as production slumped during Ramadan.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 89 ringgit or 2.06% to 4,401 ringgit ($925.94) a metric ton.

The contract had risen 3.01% earlier in the session to its highest in 13 weeks.

“The futures is strong due to the coming Eid holiday. The Ramadan month provides a slowdown in production plus hot weather over the past weeks has resulted in lower yield, so there is a shortage of palm oils in the market at the moment,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

The soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 1.10%, while its palm oil contract was up 3.25%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.57%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil extends rise on short coverings, Chicago soyoil strength

India’s rapeseed and mustard output is likely to rise 7% from last year to a record 12.09 million metric tons in 2024. This will help the world’s biggest vegetable oil importer cut back on edible oil imports.

India’s palm oil imports hit a ten-month low in March to 481,000 tons, as the top vegetable oil buyer increased sunflower oil imports amid lower prices, traders said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March were seen rising between 11.77% and 29.2%, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services, AmSpec Agri and Societe Generale de Surveillance said.

Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday as a larger-than-expected fall in U.S. crude inventories and escalating geopolitical tensions raised investor worries about tighter supplies.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm extends gains on supply shortage ahead of Eid holiday

Cement, steel sectors push KSE-100 to record high after 870-point gain

Rupee sees minor loss against US dollar

IHC judges’ accusations: SC adjourns suo motu hearing

Brent oil futures rise towards $90 as supply risks intensify

PRL, Air Link withdraw intention to buy 77.42% shares, control of Shell Pakistan

Govt’s petroleum development levy target for FY24 likely to be surpassed: JS Global

President Zardari lauds exemplary role of armed forces in safeguarding sovereignty of country

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years kills nine; 50 missing

PM Shehbaz allocates additional portfolios to five federal ministers

Read more stories