AIRLINK 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.73%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.31%)
DFML 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.81%)
DGKC 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.6%)
FCCL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
FFBL 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.22%)
HBL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.5%)
HUBC 121.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.52%)
OGDC 125.45 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.41%)
PAEL 22.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIAA 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 109.69 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.44%)
PRL 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.92%)
PTC 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.28%)
SEARL 56.70 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (5.29%)
SNGP 62.24 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.22%)
SSGC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TRG 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,030 Increased By 24.6 (0.35%)
BR30 22,920 Increased By 183.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 68,093 Increased By 222.2 (0.33%)
KSE30 22,359 Increased By 107.6 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says it destroyed anti-ship ballistic missile, two drones launched by Houthis

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2024 09:55am

WASHINGTON: The US military said on Wednesday that it destroyed one inbound anti-ship ballistic missile and two drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen toward the Red Sea.

US Central Command said no injuries or damage was reported.

US dispatches aid ship to Gaza after Biden vows to build pier

“Additionally, during this time frame CENTCOM forces destroyed a mobile surface-to-air missile system in Houthi controlled territory,” it said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

US Yemen US military US Central Command CENTCOM forces Iranian backed Houthis anti ship ballistic missile

Comments

200 characters

US says it destroyed anti-ship ballistic missile, two drones launched by Houthis

Intra-day update: rupee gains some ground against US dollar

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Probe into slow-moving TTS: Termination of present vendor also an option

Oil prices rise on concerns of lower supply, signs of US economic growth

Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, missing hotel workers found

‘Unfriendly treatment’ being meted out to S. Korean firms: Pakistan’s envoy unhappy with ministries

Federal ministers: PM allocates additional portfolios

NLC trucks reach Dushanbe with potato shipment

President, army chief take stock of security situation

Read more stories