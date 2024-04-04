US says it destroyed anti-ship ballistic missile, two drones launched by Houthis

WASHINGTON: The US military said on Wednesday that it destroyed one inbound anti-ship ballistic missile and two drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen toward the Red Sea.

US Central Command said no injuries or damage was reported.

“Additionally, during this time frame CENTCOM forces destroyed a mobile surface-to-air missile system in Houthi controlled territory,” it said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.