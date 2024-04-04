AIRLINK 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.73%)
BOP 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.08%)
DFML 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.81%)
DGKC 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.6%)
FCCL 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.15%)
FFBL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.35%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.12%)
HBL 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.5%)
HUBC 121.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.6%)
KOSM 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.26%)
MLCF 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.5%)
OGDC 125.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.45%)
PAEL 22.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIAA 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.67%)
PIBTL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 109.40 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.17%)
PRL 27.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.15%)
PTC 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.28%)
SEARL 56.75 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (5.39%)
SNGP 62.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.07%)
SSGC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
TRG 70.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,034 Increased By 28.1 (0.4%)
BR30 22,930 Increased By 193.1 (0.85%)
KSE100 68,098 Increased By 227.2 (0.33%)
KSE30 22,361 Increased By 109.4 (0.49%)
Financials, rate-cut bets drive Australian shares higher

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2024 09:41am

Australian shares climbed higher on Thursday, supported by financials and commodities, as softer-than-expected US services data and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reignited investors’ hopes for rate cuts this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.5% at 7,823.90, as of 0016 GMT.

The benchmark closed 1.3% lower on Wednesday.

Economic data on Wednesday showed that the US services industry growth slowed further in March, boding well for the inflation outlook.

Powell reaffirmed in a speech that the Fed will stick to its wait-and-see approach as there was time to deliberate over potential rate cuts this year, implying waiting and assessing further data points.

Rate-sensitive financials led gains in the benchmark index as they moved up 0.7%.

Australian shares fall as financials and healthcare stocks drag

The “Big Four” banks advanced between 0.6% and 1%.

Australian gold stocks were the top percentage gainers, rising 1.4% to their highest levels since May 10, as prices of the yellow metal hit record highs.

Gold miners Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining rose 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively.

Mining stocks climbed 0.3%, tracking a rise in underlying commodity prices before the Chinese markets closed for a holiday weekend.

Mining behemoths BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue advanced between 0.1% and 0.2%.

Technology stocks tracked overnight gains on tech-heavy Nasdaq and climbed 1.4% earlier in the session.

Sub-index majors Xero and WiseTech Global advanced 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively. In company news, Suncorp Group announced the sale of its New Zealand business for NZ$410 million ($246.49 million).

Shares rose as much as 1.7% to their highest level since Dec. 17, 2007. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged 0.2% lower to 12,014.51.

Australian shares

