President, army chief take stock of security situation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir met with President Asif Ali Zardari and discussed the ongoing operations of the army against terrorism and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats.

The army chief called on the president at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday. The COAS extended felicitations on his appointment as the president of Pakistan and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces and conveyed his sincere wishes for a successful tenure.

The COAS apprised the president regarding the ongoing operations of the army against terrorism and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats.

The COAS also intimated about the contributions of the army towards development initiatives, particularly in the regions of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The president acknowledged the exemplary role of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, affirming that the army’s contributions have been instrumental in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.

He commended the army’s efforts towards social uplift of the affected areas, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to national progress. The president emphasised Pakistan’s steadfast commitment against terrorism and reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to respond with full force through all elements of national power.

The president noted with grave concern the baseless and unsubstantiated allegations levelled by a specific political party and its few individuals against the institution and its leadership to accrue narrow political interests and resolved to deal with such disruptive elements with iron hand.

The president paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, emphasising that their blood will forever symbolise the resilience and strength of the Pakistani nation. He reiterated the nation’s unwavering commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the Shuhadas and their families, holding them in the highest esteem.

The meeting concluded on a note of solidarity and determination to uphold the values of peace, security, and progress in Pakistan.

