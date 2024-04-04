77.42pc shares, control of Shell Pakistan: PRL, AIRLINK withdraw intention

KARACHI: Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) and Air Link Communication Limited have withdrawn the intention to acquire 77.42 percent shares and control of Shell Pakistan Limited.

PRL and AIRLINK had submitted Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) to acquire 77.42 percent shares and control of Shell Pakistan Limited, however negotiations with the seller could not materialized, therefore they have withdrawn the intention, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024