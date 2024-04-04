Uzbekistan seeks better trade ties

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Oybek Arif Usmanov, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House, here Wednesday and discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of education and trade.

The Uzbekistan diplomat said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan have excellent and cordial relations. He said that Uzbekistan wants to further strengthen its bilateral relations between the two countries in trade, culture and other fields.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan's friendly relations with Uzbekistan are getting stronger with each passing moment and will be further strengthened in the near future. He said that both countries need to revive and strengthen their centuries-old trade, spiritual, cultural and historical ties. He said that tourism is a priority sector for both countries. He added that people associated with the media industry of both countries can work together on joint projects to highlight the common cultural heritage.

The governor said, "I am confident that the PTA Preferential Trade Agreement and the UPTTA Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement will enhance our bilateral trade and economic relations." He said that there is a need to further promote mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in other important sectors including education and trade.

He said that there is a great scope of investment in agriculture, information technology, energy and mining sectors in Pakistan.

The governor further said that special facilities are being given to foreign investors through the Special Investment Council in Pakistan.

He said that there should be maximum exchange of student delegations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan so that they can benefit from each other in the field of education and research. He also assured support for starting scholarships for Uzbek students in Pakistani universities.

He further said that stability in the region is in the interest of all countries, for which all, including neighboring countries, need to work together.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024