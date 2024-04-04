Police intensify crackdown to arrest POs residing abroad

LAHORE: On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively working to arrest criminals who are absconding abroad, and in this regard, the crackdown of the police teams continues without interruption.

Another proclaimed offender has been arrested from UAE and repatriated with close coordination and police follow-up with Interpol. The total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad this year has reached 26.

According to the details, Sabir Ali proclaimed offender absconding abroad after frauding a citizen of 30 lakh rupees in Mianwali 03 years ago. Punjab Police has issued a Red Notice of the accused from Interpol,continued efforts to arrest Sabir Ali, wanted in a fraud case, finally has been arrested from the United Arab Emirates.

The arrested accused was taken into custody by the Mianwali police at the airport. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the police team for arresting another proclaimed offender from abroad. IG Punjab directed that the accused should be punished after completing the legal process without delay.

Meanwhile, a special campaign against metal strings and kite flying is going on in the entire province of Punjab Police, in continuation of which crackdown has been accelerated under zero tolerance against the suspects involved in dangerous business.

During the last 24 hours, 19 accused were arrested and 19 cases were registered under the Kite Flying Act across the province. 162 kites, 27 metal spinning wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused.

IG Punjab said that during the last 37 days, 3678 accused were arrested under the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province including Lahore, while 3545 cases were registered, 224043 kites, 15826 metallic spinning wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that RPOs, DPOs should bring the accused involved in the manufacture, business and use of metal strings and kites to justice and the accused should be punished under strict legal action.

Dr. Usman Anwar requested the scholars, teachers and parents to play their important role for awareness and prevention of the dangers of game and business which is a threat to the lives of the general public.

Furthermore, an important meeting was held on the professional affairs of 1787 Complaint Center under the supervision of Additional IG Internal Accountability Branch (IAB) Imran Mehmood in the Central Police Office, in which all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province participated through video link.

In the meeting, the complaints received at 1787 Complaint Center and the ongoing measures for their redressal were reviewed. Additional IG (IAB) Imran Mehmood has given the task to resolve all pending complaints at 1787 Complaint Center at the earliest.

Additional IG IAB Imran Mehmood directed that the RPOs, DPOs should complete the reports as soon as possible in all the applications under their supervision and send them to the CPO.

Additional IG IAB Imran Mehmood directed that priority redressal of complaints and applications filed by women citizens should be ensured in all cases. Justice should be provided with immediate action on the complaints of women's harassment, abuse, fraud and property dispute.

Additional IG IAB Imran Mehmood directed the officers to provide convenience to the citizens by following the SOPs of FIR registration and investigation within the stipulated time. Imran Mahmood said that the officers and officials who do not take timely action on the requests of the citizens have no right to remain on field posting.

He directed the DPOs to personally monitor the redressal of complaints received from 1787 by conducting surprise inspections and dashboard too.

Additional IG IAB Imran Mehmood said that the 1787 complaint center is active seven days a week for the convenience of citizens and workload should be handled more effectively. AIG Complaints Ihsan ullah Chauhan and other officers were also present in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024