AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-04

IK production order: Another notice issued to Adiala jail authorities

Fazal Sher Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, issued another notice to Adiala jail authorities regarding the production order of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in a judge-threatening case.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas, while hearing the case, issued another notice regarding the production of Khan to Adiala jail authorities. PTI founding chairman’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha appeared before the court.

Panjutha, while arguing before the court, said that jail authorities use various excuses when the court issues a production order for his client. Despite security issues, Khan appeared before the courts located at the district court in the past, he said.

He requested the court to summon Adiala jail superintendent for not producing Khan before the court. He also pleaded to start contempt of court proceedings against the Adiala jail superintendent.

Panjutha said that in the past whenever we raised the issue of security in the past, the other day warrant of arrest was issued for him.

The judge said that so far jail authorities have not submitted any report. He said that further action would be taken after Adiala jail superintendent submits his report regarding the production order.

Panjutha said that he had never seen such a long adjournment of the case over the production order. The court took a break till the report of superintendent Adiala Jail on the production of PTI's founding chairman.

The court resuming hearing after the break again issued notice to the superintendent Adiala jail regarding the production order of Khan. The court adjourned the case till April 27.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Adiala jail

Comments

200 characters

IK production order: Another notice issued to Adiala jail authorities

KE, govt entities: FD shares details of disputed unpaid subsidy claims for mediation

PM seeks induction of tech advisors from private sector into public sector

Probe into slow-moving TTS: Termination of present vendor also an option

President, army chief take stock of security situation

CJP hints at full court to hear IHC judges’ complaint

CJP, 4 other SC judges too receive ‘anthrax-laced’ letters

‘Unfriendly treatment’ being meted out to S. Korean firms: Pakistan’s envoy unhappy with ministries

Federal ministers: PM allocates additional portfolios

‘Reserved seats issue’: PHC issues contempt notice to KP PA speaker, deputy speaker

NLC trucks reach Dushanbe with potato shipment

Read more stories