IK production order: Another notice issued to Adiala jail authorities

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Wednesday, issued another notice to Adiala jail authorities regarding the production order of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in a judge-threatening case.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas, while hearing the case, issued another notice regarding the production of Khan to Adiala jail authorities. PTI founding chairman’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha appeared before the court.

Panjutha, while arguing before the court, said that jail authorities use various excuses when the court issues a production order for his client. Despite security issues, Khan appeared before the courts located at the district court in the past, he said.

He requested the court to summon Adiala jail superintendent for not producing Khan before the court. He also pleaded to start contempt of court proceedings against the Adiala jail superintendent.

Panjutha said that in the past whenever we raised the issue of security in the past, the other day warrant of arrest was issued for him.

The judge said that so far jail authorities have not submitted any report. He said that further action would be taken after Adiala jail superintendent submits his report regarding the production order.

Panjutha said that he had never seen such a long adjournment of the case over the production order. The court took a break till the report of superintendent Adiala Jail on the production of PTI's founding chairman.

The court resuming hearing after the break again issued notice to the superintendent Adiala jail regarding the production order of Khan. The court adjourned the case till April 27.

