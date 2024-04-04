KPRA collects Rs30.3bn in first 9 months of FY23-24

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) recorded 35 percent growth in the first 9 months of the financial year 2023-24 compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

According to details shared by the KPRA media wing here on Tuesday, the Authority has collected Rs 30.3 billion in taxes by the end of March in the current financial year. Last year, the KPRA had collected Rs 22.5 billion in the same period which shows 35 percent growth rate in the current fiscal year.

KPRA is mandated to collect and administer Sales Tax on Services and Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC) in the province. This year KPRA has managed to collect Rs 26.7 billion from the sales tax on services and Rs 3.7 billion in the IDC in these 9 months.

If compared with last year’s 9 months, only Rs 19.7 billion were collected from the sales tax on services while this year’s corresponding period collection is 26.7 billion which shows 34 percent growth in STS collection. Similarly, Rs 2.7 billion were collected from the IDC in 9 months of the previous year while this collection is 3.7 billion which shows 36% growth.

Last year, KPRA collected Rs 30.5 billion in the whole 12 months of the year while this year the collection has reached Rs 30.3 billion in 9 months which shows the exemplary performance of KPRA and its team, said the Director General KPRA Fouzia Iqbal in her statement issued to media.

