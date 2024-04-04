AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
13 projects: Sindh CM, WB team discuss progress

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2024 04:56am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met with a World Bank delegation, led by Country Director Najy Benhassine and discussed the progress of 13 active projects worth US 3.2 billion dollars that are being assisted by the World Bank.

So far, 40 percent ($1.33 billion) has been disbursed and they agreed to speed up the work on these projects by removing bottlenecks to ensure their timely completion.

The meeting was attended by provincial Ministers Dr Azra Pechuho, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Mohammad Bux Maher, Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi and other concerned secretaries. The World Bank delegation included Operation Manager Gailius J Draugelis, Senior Transport Specialist Lincoln, Kamran Akbar, Syed Usman and others.

Chairman P&D Najam Shah with the support of the concerned minister gave a detailed briefing to the meeting.

Karachi Mobility: The project has three components, including $ 177 million development of road infrastructure for the Yellow Line Corridor, $ 260 million for its operationalisation and $ 6 million for capacity building and technical assistance.

Minister Transport Sharjeel Memon told the meeting that under road infrastructure development for the Yellow Line two bridges (Jam Sadiq Bridges) are being constructed.

He disclosed that the construction of the bridge Design-Build Contract has been signed with a firm and preliminary works have been started and the major works would be started by June 15.

The transport minister said that as far as the operationalisation of the BRT System- Yellow Line is concerned the proposal for the Development of Depots has been submitted to the World Bank and it has issued NOC for technical evaluation. He said that the combined report would be ready by the end of this month- April 2024.

The meeting was told that the BRT Yellow Line corridor has been divided into two lots -13 km and 21 km respectively. The designs and bidding documents were under preparation and would be submitted to the bank by May 30. The Requests for bids are scheduled for July 15, 2024.

Competitive & Liveable City of Karachi (CLICK): The CLICK project has five components which include Performance-based Grants to Local Councils and Capacity Building, Modernizing Urban Property Tax Administration and System, Improvement of Business Environment, Technical Assistance for Solid Waste Management and Emergency Response Component.

Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani told the meeting that all the necessary approvals of the project have been made from the concerned forums and the project restructuring is anticipated by the end of April.

As far as Emergency Response Component is concerned Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab told the meeting that they have been completed.

The meeting was told that performance-based grants to local councils and their capacity building have been delayed but was being fast-tracked. Minister P&D Nasir Shah said that the procurement of $ 9.68 million works has been completed and is awaiting restructuring for the award. He added that the design of Town Municipal Committee works of $ 22.5 million were under process.

Solid Waste Emergency& Efficiency Project (SWEEP): The SWEEP components include Immediate Emergency Response Interventions, Development of SWM Backbone Infrastructure i.e. Garbage transfer station and landfill site and Project Management and Implementation Support.

The meeting was told that work has been award for the construction of waste transfer stations and landfill sites. The work would be completed within 15 months – June 2025. The procurement for the landfill site development contract is on track. The consultant is on board and the survey is in progress. The detailed design would be c and would be completed by June 2024. The Terms of Reference (TOR) for Technical design consultants for Dhabeji are approved and procurement will be initiated by April 15, 2024.

