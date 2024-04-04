Tahir Abbas Sipra appointed judge of ATC

ISLAMABAD: The government, on Wednesday, appointed additional district and sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra as judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

According to a notification issued by law minister, in exercise of powers conferred under section 14(i) of the Anti-Terrorism Act,1997, the federal government is pleased to appoint Tahir Abbas Sipra, additional district and session judge (BPS-20), as a judge of special court-II (Anti-Terrorism) Islamabad, on deputation basis, in his own pay and scale for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the said post.

