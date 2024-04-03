AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
DFML 18.70 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.89%)
DGKC 69.51 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (7.52%)
FCCL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.63%)
FFBL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.63%)
FFL 9.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 106.40 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.34%)
HUBC 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
KEL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.38%)
MLCF 37.64 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (7.54%)
OGDC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (3.11%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
PIAA 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-6.24%)
PIBTL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 108.13 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (3.97%)
PRL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.19%)
PTC 16.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.57%)
SNGP 61.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.84%)
SSGC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
TELE 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.22%)
TRG 69.90 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.84%)
UNITY 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.2%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
BR100 7,005 Increased By 99.8 (1.45%)
BR30 22,737 Increased By 445.1 (2%)
KSE100 67,871 Increased By 984.9 (1.47%)
KSE30 22,251 Increased By 283.7 (1.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IT stocks help Indian shares end flat, bucking weakness in Asian peers

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian stocks ended little changed on Wednesday, as a rise in information technology shares helped the benchmark indexes buck the weakness in their Asian peers brought on by rising fears of delayed U.S. rate cuts.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.08% lower at 22,434.65, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.04% to 73,876.82.

Asian markets fell about 1%, while European markets were mixed after strong U.S. economic data – including on the labour market and manufacturing – forced investors to temper their expectations that the Federal Reserve would start cutting rates in June.

However, the Indian market is in a sweet spot and is likely to duck any major selling pressure as domestic inflows are cushioning any foreign outflows, said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research, retail equities at SMC Global Securities.

On the day, eight of the 13 major sectors logged gains.

Indian shares open little changed; financials pause after recent rise

IT stocks rose 0.73%, helped by CLSA upgrading key constituents including TCS, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra. Those stocks rose 0.4%-1.7%.

Shriram Finance added 3.67%, the most on the Nifty 50, after media reports said Warburg Pincus was a frontrunner to buy the company’s housing finance unit.

In the third spot was Divi’s Labs, which gained 1.74% after BofA double upgraded the drugmaker’s stock to “buy” due to an improved earnings outlook and attractive valuations.

Among the laggards were consumer stocks, which dropped 0.43% on worries over earnings growth in the sector. Nestle India fell 2.6% and was the top Nifty 50 loser.

Nuvama Institutional Equities said it expects weak rural demand to weigh on the profitability of consumer companies.

Realty stocks, which gained 14.5% in the last eight sessions, declined 2.58%.

Adani Power jumped an exchange-allowed maximum of 5% for the third straight session, bucking the flat-to-lower movement in the other six main Adani group stocks.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

IT stocks help Indian shares end flat, bucking weakness in Asian peers

Cement, steel sectors push KSE-100 to record high after 870-point gain

Rupee sees minor loss against US dollar

IHC judges’ accusations: SC adjourns suo motu hearing

Brent oil futures rise towards $90 as supply risks intensify

PRL, Air Link withdraw intention to buy 77.42% shares, control of Shell Pakistan

Govt’s petroleum development levy target for FY24 likely to be surpassed: JS Global

President Zardari lauds exemplary role of armed forces in safeguarding sovereignty of country

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years kills nine; 50 missing

PM Shehbaz allocates additional portfolios to five federal ministers

Read more stories