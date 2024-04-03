AIRLINK 61.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.65%)
High crude oil prices a cause for concern, India’s oil secretary says

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2024 12:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Rising crude oil prices are a cause for concern for the world’s third-largest importer of the commodity, India’s oil secretary Pankaj Jain said on Wednesday.

As a consuming nation any increase in prices will cause concern and anxiety, Jain said at an industry event, referring to the “geopolitical premium” in crude prices.

Oil gains as market buffeted by supply worries

If oil prices continue to stay higher for a month longer, oil marketing companies will take an appropriate decision, the secretary said, when asked if there is a case for increasing retail fuel prices.

Crude Oil India's oil secretary Pankaj Jain

