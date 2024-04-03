Polish PM Donald Tusk says Gaza aid worker deaths caused ‘understandable anger’

WARSAW: An attack that killed aid workers, including a Polish national, in Gaza and the reaction of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have caused ‘understandable anger’ and are straining relations with Warsaw, Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

“Mr. Prime Minister Netanyahu, Mr. Ambassador Livne the vast majority of Poles showed full solidarity with Israel after the Hamas attack,” Donald Tusk wrote on social media platform X “Today you are putting this solidarity to a really hard test.

The tragic attack on volunteers and your reaction arouse understandable anger.“