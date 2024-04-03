AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-04-03

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

Zaheer Abbasi Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that the promotion of foreign investment is government’s first priority, to turn the challenges into opportunities, adding that the investors would be provided all possible facilities.

The premier said this while presiding over a meeting to review progress on foreign investment on Tuesday.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Gulf countries under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Jul-Feb FDI down 17pc to $820.6m YoY

The meeting was further informed that investment is expected from the Gulf countries in energy, especially renewable energy, oil refining, mining, food security, banking and financial services, logistics, water supply and waste management sectors.

The prime minister said that special cells would be established for innovation and research within federal ministries for investment. The establishment of the SIFC has helped restore the confidence of the investors, he added.

Shehbaz also directed that a feasibility study should be conducted for such projects which have the potential to attract investors, adding the services of internationally-renowned experts should be obtained in this regard. He said that there should be no compromise on the quality of the projects that are presented for investment.

The premier also directed all the ministries to further improve their relations with the Gulf countries regarding the progress on their respective MoUs.

He directed that all necessary requirements should be fulfilled regarding foreign investment in Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Jhang solar energy projects. In addition, the prime minister also instructed to conduct a feasibility study for railway connectivity from Reko Diq to Gwadar Port. He further directed that steps should be taken regarding foreign investment in Chiniot Iron Ore project, and work should be started on the railway line to access to Thar Coal power plants.

The meeting was informed that the dredging work of Gwadar port has been completed and now big ships can anchor over there.

Federal Ministers for Naval Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Power Owais Ahmed Khan Laghari, Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, Member of the National Assembly Bilal Azhar Kayani and relevant senior government officials attended the meeting while the Federal Ministers for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Petroleum Musadik Malik and Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima participated in the meeting through a video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

foreign investment investments PM Shehbaz Sharif SIFC

Comments

200 characters

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

T-bills witness highest USD inflows after 4 years

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

19 Senate seats: ruling coalition sweeps polls

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories