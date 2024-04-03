AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-03

Moot on ‘Cotton Campaign 2024’ held in Punjab Assembly

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

LAHORE: A meeting on the Cotton Campaign 2024 took place in the Punjab Assembly which was chaired by Provincial Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

The purpose of the meeting is to review the fundamental issues, challenges, and objectives pertaining to cotton cultivation.

Provincial Assembly members Rana Salim and Osama Leghari, along with Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, were also in attendance.

During the session, Provincial Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani emphasized the need to set targets and initiate an intensive campaign to maximize cotton bale production in South Punjab.

He stressed the importance of devising a comprehensive awareness program for farmers, focusing on the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program. Minister Kirmani urged engagement with local lawmakers and administrations to ensure the success of the cotton cultivation campaign, suggesting the organization of specialized seminars at universities to involve farmers.

He underscored the significance of promoting the campaign on social media and highlighted the necessity of safeguarding cotton crops against whitefly infestations. Additionally, Minister Kirmani instructed authorities to crack down on counterfeit agricultural pesticides and fertilizers.

Prior to this, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel briefed the attendees, highlighting the integration of the IPM model into cotton production for the first time.

He noted that adopting this model could potentially increase cotton yield by three bales per acre and alleviate crop pressure while enhancing management practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Cotton Campaign 2024

Comments

200 characters

Moot on ‘Cotton Campaign 2024’ held in Punjab Assembly

PM seeks plan to boost exports

No reduction in poverty in sight: World Bank projects 1.8pc growth

World Bank says PSWF creates ‘challenges’

PM directs completion of two hydropower projects

Promoting foreign investment top priority: PM

T-bills witness highest USD inflows after 4 years

PSMA seeks permission to export ‘expensively produced’ sugar

19 Senate seats: ruling coalition sweeps polls

MTL barred from selling tractors to any third party

New energy vehicles: BYD announces partnership with Mega Conglomerate

Read more stories