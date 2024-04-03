Moot on ‘Cotton Campaign 2024’ held in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: A meeting on the Cotton Campaign 2024 took place in the Punjab Assembly which was chaired by Provincial Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

The purpose of the meeting is to review the fundamental issues, challenges, and objectives pertaining to cotton cultivation.

Provincial Assembly members Rana Salim and Osama Leghari, along with Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, were also in attendance.

During the session, Provincial Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani emphasized the need to set targets and initiate an intensive campaign to maximize cotton bale production in South Punjab.

He stressed the importance of devising a comprehensive awareness program for farmers, focusing on the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program. Minister Kirmani urged engagement with local lawmakers and administrations to ensure the success of the cotton cultivation campaign, suggesting the organization of specialized seminars at universities to involve farmers.

He underscored the significance of promoting the campaign on social media and highlighted the necessity of safeguarding cotton crops against whitefly infestations. Additionally, Minister Kirmani instructed authorities to crack down on counterfeit agricultural pesticides and fertilizers.

Prior to this, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel briefed the attendees, highlighting the integration of the IPM model into cotton production for the first time.

He noted that adopting this model could potentially increase cotton yield by three bales per acre and alleviate crop pressure while enhancing management practices.

