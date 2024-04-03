PBF felicitates Bushra Butt

LAHORE: Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman, President Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has congratulated Bushra Anjum Butt an office bearer of Pakistan Business Forum on winning her senate seat in the Senate of Pakistan and, pinned his hopes in her leadership skills to facilitate business, industry and trade community of Pakistan through advocating for enabling, conducive business and economic policies from the august platform of Senate of Pakistan.

Khawaja Mehboob added that Bushra is not only a highly-respected former Vice President of PBF Lahore Chapter; but, also a seasoned and accomplished governance leader as she has previously served as member of the punjab assembly two times.