AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2024 05:29am

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 29.372 billion and the number of lots traded was 24,737.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.977 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.875 billion), Silver (PKR 2.222 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.149 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.966 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.551 billion), SP 500 (PKR 599.947 million), DJ (PKR 500.630 million), Natural Gas (PKR 215.828 million), Copper (PKR 172.177 million), Japan Equity (PKR 78.166 million) and Brent (PKR 64.296 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 24lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 30.776 million were traded.

