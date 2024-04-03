KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 29.372 billion and the number of lots traded was 24,737.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.977 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.875 billion), Silver (PKR 2.222 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.149 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.966 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.551 billion), SP 500 (PKR 599.947 million), DJ (PKR 500.630 million), Natural Gas (PKR 215.828 million), Copper (PKR 172.177 million), Japan Equity (PKR 78.166 million) and Brent (PKR 64.296 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 24lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 30.776 million were traded.

