AIRLINK 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 17.66 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.62%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.14%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.81%)
FFL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 104.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
OGDC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.81%)
PAEL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.56%)
PIAA 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PPL 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.52%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.99%)
PTC 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.95%)
SEARL 52.50 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.47%)
SNGP 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.07%)
SSGC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
TRG 68.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
UNITY 23.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.62%)
BR100 6,906 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,292 Decreased By -129 (-0.58%)
KSE100 66,886 Increased By 89.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,968 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Lizzo says ‘I quit’ after ‘lies’ told about her

AFP Published 02 Apr, 2024 04:34pm

NEW YORK: Pop star Lizzo, who built her brand on being a poster girl for self-love but has been hit by employee harassment suits, said she is quitting, tired of being targeted for her looks and character.

It was not immediately clear if the 35-year-old Grammy-winner meant the music industry, social media, or something else.

Her statement came in an Instagram post on Friday, a day after she appeared at a Democratic campaign event for President Joe Biden.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, wrote.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” she continued.

“But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

“I didn’t sign up for this shit,” she wrote, adding in all capital letters: “I QUIT.”

Lizzo, whose self-love message has resonated around the globe, was sued by three of her former dancers last year after they alleged sexual, religious and racial harassment, among other accusations.

Last month a judge dismissed some of the claims, but denied Lizzo’s motion to toss out the lawsuit, according to Billboard.

Earlier this month she appeared to be enthusiastic about her career, posting: “I’m writing some of the best music and I’m so excited for y’all to hear.”

On Thursday night she helped warm up the crowd before Biden, along with former Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, appeared at a fundraiser in New York City that raised a record $25 million.

“It’s shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations,” a lawyer for her former dancers, Ron Zambrano, was quoted as telling NewsNation.

In her Instagram post, Lizzo said she was “constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views,” and that she was “the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.”

Her character was “being picked apart by people who don’t know me,” the singer said.

Many of the responses were cruel jibes epitomizing what the singer was complaining about.

But many were supportive – including from fans who also know a thing or two about being in the public eye.

“We love you Queen,” reality star and businesswoman Paris Hilton wrote.

Lizzo Grammy

Comments

200 characters

Lizzo says ‘I quit’ after ‘lies’ told about her

Pakistan canvasses interest in purchase of stake in PIA

Pakistan’s textile exports up 3% YoY in March, clock in at $1.3bn

Rupee marginally up against US dollar

Senate elections: vote-count underway in NA, Punjab, and Sindh assemblies

PTI’s Omar Ayub named opposition leader

KSE-100 closes higher on late-session buying

Sale of petroleum products inches up 4%, signals some stability

Brent breaks above $88 on fresh supply threats

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Israel airstrike on Gaza kills foreigners working for celebrity chef's NGO

Read more stories