European stocks rise at open after Easter

LONDON: Europe’s main stock markets climbed at the opening bell on Tuesday as traders returned to action after the Easter holiday.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies added 0.5 percent to 7,991.96 points, compared with Thursday’s closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index won 0.2 percent to 8,225.29 points and Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.3 percent to stand at 18,540.47.

Europe’s STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost

All three main markets were closed on Friday and Monday for the long Easter weekend.

Hong Kong led most Asian indices higher Tuesday as Asian traders also returned from an extended weekend break to forecast-beating Chinese factory data that lifted hopes for the world’s number-two economy.