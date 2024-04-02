Tiktok removes videos over breaching community guidelines

KARACHI: Tiktok has taken action against 18.596 million Pakistani videos for breaching its Community Guidelines during the fourth quarter of 2023.

According to Tiktok Community Guidelines Enforcement Report during the October-December period of 2023, Tiktok’s proactive measures led to the removal of 176,461,963 videos worldwide, representing about 1 percent of all videos uploaded on the platform. A substantial portion of these, 128,300,584 videos, were identified and removed through automated detection technologies, while 8,038,106 videos were reinstated upon further review.

Moreover, Tiktok aggressively pursued spam accounts and related content, implementing robust measures to prevent the proliferation of automated spam accounts.

Approximately 95.3 percent of videos that violated the guidelines were removed within 24 hours of posting, and the proactive removal rate for the quarter stood impressively at 99.5 percent globally.

In a global effort to safeguard younger users, Tiktok also deleted 19,848,855 accounts suspected of belonging to individuals under the age of 13 years.

