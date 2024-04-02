Houses that have no power supply to be provided solar panels: minister

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the most backward families of the rural, hilly and desert areas are still deprived of all types of electricity, all such areas will be supplied with electricity by providing solar panels soon, in this regard Energy Department has started practical and all these measures are being taken under the manifesto and vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that PPP government believes not only in claims rather it believes in practical measures. He talks to media and answering their questions in the Sindh Assembly today.

Nasir Shah said that there is also a plan to build solar parks at different places in Sindh, of which 50 MG of electricity generated from the solar park to be installed near Karachi will be given to Electric so that less Convenience can be provided to users using the unit. Similarly, electricity facilities will also be provided to the people of the respective areas through HESCO and SEPCO. A lot of work has been done on generating electricity from waste and it will be implemented soon.

He said that the upcoming budget is being prepared under the 10-point agenda of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s manifesto and under the same manifesto, 300 units of free electricity will be provided to the public through the solarization process.

We were sure that the mandate would be given in the federation, but it did not happen, otherwise we would have taken these steps for the convenience of the people of the entire country. He said that in the area of Kacha, the police saved the lives of hundreds of people by taking vigorous measures against the dacoits.

He emphasized on the media and said that the media should report positively on the initiatives of Sindh government and police and highlight such initiatives. For the safety of the people, pickets were placed before the caretaker government and those coming from outside were questioned as to where and why they had come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024