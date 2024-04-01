AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New York cocoa prices hit record high, raw sugar also up

Reuters Published 01 Apr, 2024 09:49pm

NEW YORK: New York cocoa futures on ICE were up around 3% on Monday to a record high as the market for the chocolate-making ingredient remains supported by an outlook of limited supplies.

Coffee prices at record high in Vietnam as dry weather drives supply concerns

There was no trading for London cocoa, robusta coffee and white sugar on Monday due to a bank holiday in London.

Cocoa

  • July New York cocoa was up 3.6% at 14:20 GMT to $10,125 per metric ton, having hit a record high of $10,174/ton.

  • Dealers said the market continued to be supported by falling production in West Africa that is leading to a very limited availability of beans to the global chocolate industry.

  • Lack of rain and strong sun in most of Ivory Coast’s main cocoa regions last week could hinder the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

  • Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara will increase the official cocoa farmgate price to 1,500 CFA francs ($2.47) per kg from Tuesday from the current 1,000 CFA, sources at five different export companies said.

Coffee

  • May arabica coffee was up 0.3% at 14:20 GMT to $1.887 per lb.

  • Dealers said prices for arabica coffee were being positively influenced by a tight supply situation in the robusta coffee market with Vietnam and Indonesia failing to provide the market with enough product and Brazil yet to start the harvest of the 2024 crop.

  • Green coffee stocks in Japan at the end of February were down 3.3% from a year earlier to 2.44 million bags, according to data from the Japan Coffee Association compiled by the Coffee Trading Academy (CTA).

Sugar

  • May raw sugar was up 1.5% at 14:20 GMT to 22.87 cents per lb.

  • The market focus is in Brazil and the start of this year’s sugarcane harvest, traders said.

  • The weather has dried up in Brazil’s Centre-South region after rains last week, so more mills are likely to start their sugarcane processing operations for the season.

  • Egypt’s state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is believed to have bought 150,000 metric tons of raw sugar in a tender, traders told Reuters on Monday.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar

Comments

200 characters

New York cocoa prices hit record high, raw sugar also up

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 25% to $17.03bn in 9MFY24

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran, Bushra Bibi’s sentence

IHC orders release of Fawad Chaudhry

Captain Muhammad Mahmood (retd) appointed PTCL chairman

PSX undergoes minor correction as KSE-100 falls below 67,000

Gold continues to shine, gains another Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan

Chairman PCB meets Shaheen, Babar in Kakul camp

Sazgar commences pre-booking of Haval Jolion HEV latest model

Pakistan cricket to hold crisis talks after Shaheen Afridi statement furore

Read more stories