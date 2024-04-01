AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.43 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.83%)
DGKC 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.08%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.99%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
FFL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
HBL 105.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.99 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
OGDC 119.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.59%)
PAEL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PIAA 29.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
PPL 105.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.85%)
PRL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.85%)
PTC 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-7.45%)
SEARL 51.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 61.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.76%)
SSGC 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.34%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.45%)
TRG 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
UNITY 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,908 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,421 Decreased By -163 (-0.72%)
KSE100 66,796 Decreased By -208.8 (-0.31%)
KSE30 21,973 Decreased By -77 (-0.35%)
US stocks mostly up after mixed inflation data

AFP Published 01 Apr, 2024 07:23pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly rose early Monday following mixed inflation data as markets look ahead to earnings season and a government report on the labor market.

The Federal Reserve’s favored inflation reading, the personal consumption expenditures price index, rose at an annual rate of 2.5 percent in February, up 0.1 percentage points from a month earlier, in line with analyst expectations.

The report was released Friday when markets were closed. This week’s calendar includes the closely-watched March jobs report, which will come at the end of the week.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 39,687.60.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors eye Fed rate cut, earnings as key to sustaining market rally

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 5,262.66, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 16,484.87.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 ended Thursday’s session at records.

Among individual companies, AT&T fell 1.7 percent after disclosing that some 7.6 million current customers – and 65.4 million former account holders – recently had their data released on the dark web. The telecom giant said on its website the data in question was from 2019 or earlier.

FedEx dropped 1.5 percent after disclosing that its contract with the US Postal Service (USPS) will expire on September 29 after the parties were unable to come to an agreement to renew.

FedEx competitor UPS, which announced a “significant partnership expansion” with USPS, fell 0.7 percent.

