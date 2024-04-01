AIRLINK 61.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.81%)
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 32,845

AFP Published April 1, 2024 Updated April 1, 2024 07:16pm

GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that at least 32,845 people have been killed in the territory during the war between Israel and Palestinian.

The toll includes at least 63 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 75,392 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas group attacked Israel on October 7.

Monday’s toll update was released hours after the Israeli military withdrew from Gaza’s biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, after a two-week operation that saw heavy fighting.

Israeli troops leave Gaza’s Shifa Hospital a wreck in sea of rubble

A spokesman for Gaza’s Civil Defence agency said Monday that Israeli forces killed about 300 people in and around the hospital over the two weeks of the operation.

The Israeli military said Saturday that “approximately 200 terrorists have been eliminated in the area of the hospital since the beginning of the activity”.

