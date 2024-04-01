10 die in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: Amid rain and hailstorms in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least 10 people were killed and 12 were injured during various incidents during two days of rain in the province, said in a report released by Provincial Disaster Management Authority here on Sunday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) report during rain-related incidents 8 children and two women died while among the 12 injured include two women and a child.

Moreover, during rains 27 houses were reported to be damaged 3 houses completely while 24 houses damaged partially.

The emergency operation center of PDMA is fully operational round the clock and people can report any untoward incident at helpline 1700.

Several houses in Peshawar, Nowshera, Shangla, Banu and Bajaur suffered partial damage due to rain and strong winds.

According to reports, the rain and thunderstorms swept across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Met Department forecast more rain and strong winds in various areas of KP during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain and hailstorms battered large parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the second consecutive day during the past 24 hours as 7 people were reported to be killed and nine others injured in various rain related incidents in KP.

The Met Office said that a westerly wave which entered western parts of the country on March 27 was likely to grip upper and central parts till Sunday.

Under the influence of this weather system rain-windstorm/thunderstorm is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Malakand, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasional gaps.

According to Met office, the amount of rainfall across the KP’ province in the past 24 hours was: 70mm in Dir Upper, 48mm in Dir Lower, 65mm in Peshawar, 64mm in Cherat, 52mm in Malam Jabba, 47mm in Saidu Sharif, 38mm in Patan, 35mm in Mardan, 32mm in Parachinar, 23mm in Balakot, 27mm in Chitral, 26mm in Drosh and 7mm in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu.

The Karakoram Highway, which was blocked at multiple locations on Friday night due to landslides triggered by heavy rain, was reopened for one-way traffic by Saturday afternoon, National Highway Authority Deputy Director Ghulam Abbas told media. He said the water inundated a tunnel along the Dasu Hydropower Project in Kohistan, disrupting traffic as construction work was suspended to dewater the tunnel.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed his sorrow for the human and property loss in the recent rains and has announced compensation for the victims.

The chief minister has also sought a report from the authorities regarding the loss in recent rains in the province.

He also directed for opening of closed roads and providing facilities to people stuck in rains and landslides.

The CM also directed PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations to be alert and facilitate people. Directives have been issued to all DCs in this regard. Anyone can call 1700 round the clock during any emergency situation.

