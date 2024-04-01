SFA inspects eateries in Baldia Town

KARACHI: A team of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) raided in Baldia Town area of the megacity. The action was taken on the direction of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain and supervised by Deputy Director District Keamari Bashir Khan.

During the operation, the team inspected several hotels, restaurants and fast food centres. Fines were also imposed on several food establishments for poor sanitation and use of sub-standard cooking oil, while improvement notices were also issued and the people associated with food items businesses were asked to obtain licenses from SFA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024