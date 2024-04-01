Onic & Careem sign MoU to forge strategic alliance

ISLAMABAD: Onic, the new digital telco brand in Pakistan and Careem, the leading ride-hailing platform in Pakistan, are thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster a strategic partnership to build a digital ecosystem for respective consumers in the country.

The MoU was signed by Omer Bin Tariq, Country Head, Onic Pakistan, and Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing, Careem Pakistan, in the presence of Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G.

The ceremony marks the beginning of a collaborative journey between Onic and Careem that aims to combine expertise of both the brands to deliver innovatively enhanced customer experiences.

Speaking at the occasion, Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL & Ufone 4G, emphasized Onic’s commitment to prioritizing the needs of the Pakistani people. He stated, “Onic is dedicated to a larger vision for our customers, positioning itself as the forefront digital telco brand with a challenger mindset. We aspire to redefine the current landscape in Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024