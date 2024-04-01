AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
43 kanals of state land retrieved

Recorder Report Published 01 Apr, 2024 05:34am

LAHORE: A total of 43 kanal state lands have been retrieved from illegal occupants in various districts of the province after the intervention of Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd).

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the spokesman stated that the cumulative value of the recovered lands is worth more than Rs 43 million. Different people lodged complaints to the ombudsman office regarding illegal farming and encroachments on government lands in their areas and requested that government lands be recovered from the squatters.

In this context, the provincial ombudsman issued orders to the concerned assistant commissioners and chief officers of municipal committees of the relevant districts to recover the state lands and submit their compliance reports to the office.

