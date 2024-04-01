AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
KPT holds free medical camp

Published 01 Apr, 2024

KARACHI: The 24th free medical camp was held at Salehabad Island by KPT Hospital. It marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to promote public health and well-being within the community.

The event catered to the medical needs of the island’s inhabitants. A total of 402 patients received examinations and medications, comprising 102 males, 132 females, and 168 children.

The medical team addressed prevalent health concerns within the community, with 80 percent of patients seeking assistance for skin-related issues, 10 percent for respiratory conditions, and another 10 percent for gastrointestinal ailments and chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

Additionally, 25 different laboratory tests were conducted to provide comprehensive diagnostic support to patients in need.

