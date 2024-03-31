AIRLINK 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.04%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.07%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.16%)
DGKC 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
FFBL 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.33%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.28%)
HUBC 121.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.98%)
HUMNL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.61%)
OGDC 121.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.19%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
PIAA 31.54 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.5%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.06%)
PPL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.81%)
PRL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
PTC 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 52.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.47%)
SNGP 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.84%)
SSGC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.15%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.58%)
TPLP 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TRG 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-3.1%)
UNITY 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 6,919 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.35%)
BR30 22,584 Decreased By -243.1 (-1.07%)
KSE100 67,005 Decreased By -137 (-0.2%)
KSE30 22,050 Decreased By -40.2 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-31

Islamabad: over 140 incidents of crimes reported in one week

Fazal Sher Published 31 Mar, 2024 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Over 140 incidents of crimes including carjacking, mobile phone and cash snatching as well as robberies at the city’s various police stations were reported during the last week.

The data collected from the police revealed that 140 incidents of crime included 62 carjacking cases, 60 mobile phone and cash snatching cases, and 20 cases of various kinds of theft including robberies.

The data says that during the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the jurisdiction of Karachi Company, Aabpara, Khanna, Shehzad Town, Shams Colony, Margalla, and Industrial Area police stations. The 62 vehicles stolen during the last week include five cars and 57 motorbikes.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 11 motorbikes from the limits of Karachi Company police station, seven motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station, another seven motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town, six from the limits of Koral police station, five vehicles from the jurisdiction of Khanna as well as four motorbikes stolen from the limits of Shams Colony police station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched six mobile phones, auto thieves stole 11 motorbikes, and robbers struck at two different places in the limits of the Karachi Company police station. Another 12 cases included seven cases of car lifting, four mobile phone snatchings, and one theft reported to Aabpara police station during the last week.

Furthermore, armed persons snatched four mobile phones, auto thieves stole five vehicles and robbers struck at two places in the limits of Khanna police station and another five cases of car lifting, three cases each of mobile phone snatching and robbery were reported to Shehzad Town police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched five mobile phones and auto thieves stole four vehicles from the limits of Shams Colony police station. During the last week, armed gunman snatched eight mobile phones in the limits of Margalla police station.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad crimes

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad: over 140 incidents of crimes reported in one week

Pending tasks: WB asks NTDC to expedite implementation

Economic recovery govt’s top priority: Tarar

Over 27,000 tax-related cases pending: Ord likely to reduce forums of appeals

‘Tajir Dost Special Procedure’ notified

Inquiry under Order XXXII of CPC: Banking court has power to determine mental infirmity of a person: SC

PTI to challenge Jillani-led probe commission

IHC judges’ accusations: Ex-CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission

Punjab PA passes supplementary budget

Aurangzeb, Sindh CM decide to woo investment

Arrest warrants for Gandapur, Qureshi issued

Read more stories