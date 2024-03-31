Islamabad: over 140 incidents of crimes reported in one week

ISLAMABAD: Over 140 incidents of crimes including carjacking, mobile phone and cash snatching as well as robberies at the city’s various police stations were reported during the last week.

The data collected from the police revealed that 140 incidents of crime included 62 carjacking cases, 60 mobile phone and cash snatching cases, and 20 cases of various kinds of theft including robberies.

The data says that during the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the jurisdiction of Karachi Company, Aabpara, Khanna, Shehzad Town, Shams Colony, Margalla, and Industrial Area police stations. The 62 vehicles stolen during the last week include five cars and 57 motorbikes.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 11 motorbikes from the limits of Karachi Company police station, seven motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station, another seven motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Shehzad Town, six from the limits of Koral police station, five vehicles from the jurisdiction of Khanna as well as four motorbikes stolen from the limits of Shams Colony police station.

During the last week, unidentified armed persons snatched six mobile phones, auto thieves stole 11 motorbikes, and robbers struck at two different places in the limits of the Karachi Company police station. Another 12 cases included seven cases of car lifting, four mobile phone snatchings, and one theft reported to Aabpara police station during the last week.

Furthermore, armed persons snatched four mobile phones, auto thieves stole five vehicles and robbers struck at two places in the limits of Khanna police station and another five cases of car lifting, three cases each of mobile phone snatching and robbery were reported to Shehzad Town police station.

Similarly, last week, armed persons snatched five mobile phones and auto thieves stole four vehicles from the limits of Shams Colony police station. During the last week, armed gunman snatched eight mobile phones in the limits of Margalla police station.

