Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Top-order blitz puts Sri Lanka 314-4 in Bangladesh Test

AFP Published March 30, 2024 Updated March 30, 2024 05:20pm

CHITTAGONG: A top-order batting blitz brought Sri Lanka to 314-4 and left the tourists firmly in command of the second and final Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Kusal Mendis top-scored with 93 in Chittagong while openers Dimuth Karunaratne (86) Nishan Madushka (57) helping power the innings.

Dinesh Chandimal was batting on 34 alongside skipper Dhananjaya de Silva on 15 at stumps.

Bangladesh struggled to make an impact after being put in to bowl, with Sri Lanka batting through the morning session without losing a wicket.

Sri Lanka’s Rajitha out of Bangladesh Test with injury

Madushka was run out attempting a double shortly after lunch but Karunaratne and Mendis drove the tourists forward with a 114-run stand.

Hasan sent back Karunaratne, who chopped a delivery into the stumps, before the tea break.

He struck eight fours and a six in his 129-ball innings, surviving a run-out scare on 18 after a mix-up with Madushka while taking a single off Hasan Mahmud.

Shakib Al Hasan denied Mendis his 10th Test century, forcing an edge to Mehidy at second slip.

Hasan picked up his second wicket when Mehidy caught Angelo Mathews (23) from the same spot in the first over after the second new ball.

Chandimal struck two sixes to move past his early shakiness before helping Sri Lanka pass the 300-run mark with a four off Hasan.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the opening Test by a resounding 328 runs.

Veteran all-rounder Shakib returned for Bangladesh after a long Test absence, and the hosts also handed a debut to Mahmud.

Sri Lanka brought Asitha Fernando in for injured Kasun Rajitha in their only change to the squad from the opening Test.

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Test

Comments

200 characters

Top-order blitz puts Sri Lanka 314-4 in Bangladesh Test

Spectrum of illegal activities: PM, COAS, CMs take stock of situation

Ukraine says Russia fired 12 drones, four missiles overnight

Ex-CJP Tassaduq Hussain Jillani to head commission probing IHC judges’ allegations

IMF approves $820mn as part of Egypt bailout

PM Shehbaz vows to transform country's economic landscape

China reaffirms financial support for Sri Lanka

Banks asked to ensure lending to priority sectors

3 lots of Dasu project: EAD directs NTDC to complete construction by end-Dec 2025

Finalisation of APTTA likely in two months

Export Facilitation Scheme 2021: FBR imposes certain conditions on new exporters

Read more stories