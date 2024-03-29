BYD officially enters Pakistan’s passenger vehicle market

XI’AN, CHINA: BYD (Build Your Dreams), the world’s leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, has announced that it will enter the passenger vehicle market in Pakistan in cooperation with local partner Mega Conglomerate Pvt. Ltd. (Mega).

The move signifies another milestone for BYD, representing its entry into one of South Asia’s largest markets, as the brand continues to bring innovative and accessible eco-friendly solutions to global consumers.

The signing ceremony took place during the BYD Asia Pacific Dealer Conference event, in Xi’an, China, in the presence of Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division; Zhang Jie, Vice General Manager of BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division, and Aly Khan, Executive Director of Mega.

Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division, welcomed Mega to the BYD family and said: In 2023, BYD’s annual sales of New Energy Vehicle (BEV+PHEV) exceeded 3 million units, underlining its position as the global leader and champion of new energy vehicle sales for the second year in a row. As an important part of BYD’s global vision of cool the earth by 1 degree, our partnership with Mega in Pakistan exemplifies our shared vision for a cleaner, greener future. Together with Mega, we are poised to introduce innovative new energy vehicle solutions that will not only provide the most accessible green products to the local customers, but also accelerate the electrification of Pakistan’s automotive industry.“

Commenting on the occasion, Aly Khan, Executive Director of Mega, stated: “As one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, we are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with BYD. By combining our strengths and resources, we aim to catalyze the widespread adoption of EVs in Pakistan, driving positive change and ushering in a new era of sustainable mobility. We will move aggressively for EV adoption in the country. With the significant opening of the first three BYD flagship showrooms in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad in 2024, we aim to provide customers with the opportunity to experience BYD’s world leading new energy vehicle technology and an unparalleled retail experience where customers will be able to place orders directly. “

BYD is renowned for its pioneering expertise in power battery development and innovation in environmentally friendly technologies for a more sustainable future. With independent R&D, BYD has become the only enterprise in the world that has mastered the core technologies of NEVs, such as batteries, motors, electronic controls and chips. The inspirational brand now brings a new era of high-tech eco-friendly cars to Pakistan with core technologies including the revolutionary ultra-safe Blade Battery which passed the mount Everest-nail penetration test, e-Platform 3.0 which is exclusively designed for next generation of electric vehicles, Cell To Body technology ,DM-i Super Hybrid System, etc.

Being the advocates for sustainable mobility, BYD and MEGA are committed to raising awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles and promoting a culture of environmental consciousness in Pakistan. As the country moves towards a low-carbon future, this partnership sets the stage for a transformative shift towards electric mobility, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable transportation ecosystem.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world. For more information, please visit www.bydglobal.com.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, and electronic controllers. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, DM-i Super Hybrid Technology, e Platform 3.0, CTB Technology, e⁴ Platform, BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, and DMO super hybrid platform. The company is the world’s first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on the EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 11 years in a row.

About Mega

Mega is one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates owning and operating a diversified portfolio of businesses that include shipping, logistics, terminals, cement, real estate, dairy, oil and gas, mining and energy utilities.

Additionally, the group through its holdings in the Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO) have the largest installed electric generation capacity by a private entity in the country.

Mega’s success is built on the foundations of value creation, innovative expansion, transparency and most importantly building strong partnerships.

The group is driven by its continuous ambition to grow and create a lasting impact on the Pakistani economy.