Malaysian palm oil futures rise in line with rival soyoil

NEW DELHI: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, in line with rival soyoil, to reverse losses in the previous two sessions.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 26 ringgit, or 0.63%, to 4,162 ringgit ($880) a metric ton in morning trade.

Indonesia to double palm replanting subsidy starting May

Palm oil futures closed lower on Wednesday, falling for a second straight session. Malaysia’s financial markets were closed on Thursday for a public holiday.

