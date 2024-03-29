Proposal on Indo-Pak trade resumption under study: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office said on Thursday that Pakistan’s position on the suspension of trade ties with India, in the wake of August 5, 2019, illegal steps, has not been changed and a proposal from the business community seeking reopening of bilateral trade with New Delhi will be examined.

Responding to media queries during her weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch explained the recent statement by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar with regard to trade with India, saying Pakistan-India trade relations have been non-existent since 2019 when India took illegal steps in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She said the foreign minister mentioned that some members of the business community have expressed an interest in review of the trade-related matters with respect to India.

Widening Indo-Pak economic divide

“Examination of such proposals is a regular exercise in the government of Pakistan, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where we continue to consider all such requests and assess our policy. At this point there is no change in Pakistan’s position,” she added.

She further explained that like any foreign policy question, Pakistan’s relations with its neighbours remain under regular assessment and examination.

Commenting on the Besham terror attack in which five Chinese engineers and a Pakistani driver were killed, she said the attack was orchestrated by enemies of Pakistan-China friendship and two countries together will resolutely act against these elements and defeat them.

Baloch reaffirmed the government of Pakistan’s commitment to bring to justice the perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of the terrorist attack which claimed the lives of five Chinese nationals.

She said the government of Pakistan is in contact with the Chinese government following the heinous terrorist attack. “We are fully committed to bringing the terrorists and their facilitators and abettors to justice. Such despicable acts further strengthen Pakistan’s resolve in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” she said.

She said Pakistan and China were close friends and iron brothers, adding that Pakistan will continue to work with its Chinese brothers in ensuring the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan.

She added that Pakistan will continue to work together with China to develop the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and promote cooperation between the two countries.

“Pakistan will not allow any force to sabotage the relationship between the two countries,” she said, adding the security of the Chinese nationals has further been enhanced.

Referring to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson’s statement, she said that this was a reflection of the depth of this relationship and the understanding both countries have that those entities which could be behind such a dastardly attack are attempting to sabotage CPEC and target the symbols of Pakistan-China cooperation.

“Our message to them [enemies] is they will not succeed and we will work together to bring the culprits of this attack to justice and to ensure that CPEC and all projects of Pakistan-China cooperation, including the hydropower projects in Pakistan, will continue forward without hindrance.

To another query, she said that the government of Pakistan fully understands the concerns of the Chinese government about the safety of their people, adding that Pakistan is engaged with them at very senior levels to discuss the arrangements for the safety of Chinese nationals and for the investigations of this particular terror incident.

About the recent series of terror attacks, she said that Pakistan is committed to protecting its people and taking all measures necessary to ensure the safety and security of Pakistanis and foreigners who are in Pakistan.

She said that the Pakistan-Afghanistan border is an important border and Pakistan has over time taken several measures to secure the border including erecting a fence along the border and also introduced measures to regulate movement across the border.

She added that the measures also include the “One Document Regime” under which individuals can travel to Pakistan on the basis of valid visas on their national passports.

To another query, she said Pakistan had expressed its deep concern at the sophisticated weaponry that was used by the terrorist groups and individuals who have hideouts and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan and are targeting Pakistani nationals. “We have raised this issue at multiple levels, including at the United Nations and Pakistan believes it is the obligation of the international community to disarm these terrorist groups,” she said.

About Secretary Commerce Khurrum Agha’s visit to Afghanistan from 24-27 March 2024, she said the secretary discussed bilateral and transit trade matters with Minister for Commerce of Afghanistan, Nooruddin Azizi.

She said the two sides discussed the bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement, implementation of Temporary Admission Document (TAD) for trade vehicle drivers, multimodal air transit, and addressing issues related to transit trade.

“We are encouraged by the progress made on these issues and remain committed to promoting trade and people-to-people ties with Afghanistan,” she added.

Baloch pointed out the Indian occupation authorities were reportedly set to auction some blocks of lithium resources discovered in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

There were concerns that corporations from outside the region would be awarded the contracts to exploit that valuable resource that belonged to the Kashmiri people, she said, adding those measures to deprive Kashmiris of their right to the natural resources were illegal and exploitative.

She called upon India to abandon such exploitative plans and respect the right of the Kashmiris to their own land and natural resources.

She also expressed concerns over continued Israeli aggression in Gaza regardless of the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. She added that Israel should be urged by its backers to bring an end to the massacre of Palestinian people, lift the inhumane siege, and allow humanitarian assistance to all parts of Gaza.

