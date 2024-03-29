AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
Destination Projects, House of Kasib announce JV agreement

Press Release Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

ISLAMABAD: Destination Projects (Pvt) Ltd and House of Kasib are thrilled to announce a strategic joint venture agreement aimed at pioneering hospitality ventures in the region, said a press release.

The agreement marks a significant collaboration between two prominent entities in the industry.

The joint venture agreement outlines plans to invest in new projects, including the development of upscale accommodations, eco-friendly resorts, and initiatives aimed at preserving cultural heritage. Through this partnership, Destination Projects (Pvt) Ltd and House of Kasib aim to drive economic growth, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the development of the region's tourism industry.

The signing ceremony, held in Islamabad, was attended by esteemed dignitaries and industry leaders, including:Syed Muhammad Ali Hamdani, CEO - Destination Projects (Pvt) Ltd; Rana Aftab, Managing Director PTDC; Masood Khan, Ambassador to Lithuania in Pakistan; Air Vice Marshal Ijaz Malik; Irfan Hilal, CEO - Dreamworld Limited (parent company of Destination Projects); and Muhammad Waseem Asghar, Chairman Kasib.

Irfan Hilal and Muhammad WaseemAsghar signed the agreement on behalf of Destination Projects (Pvt) Ltd and House of Kasib, respectively.

