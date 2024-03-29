IHC judges’ letter: PTI rejects proposed probe commission

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday plainly rejected the proposed commission to hold a probe into the startling letter written by six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) about the alleged interference of spy agencies in matters of the courts.

The committee held an emergency meeting after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rushed to the Supreme Court building – an unprecedented move by the chief executive – and held a meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, to discuss the letter’s controversy, which analysts believe is a charge sheet against the intelligence agencies.

The PTI core committee vehemently rebuffed the investigation of the letter through an inquiry commission and expressed great concern over the meeting between the chief justice of Pakistan and the prime minister on the most sensitive issue related to the country’s judiciary and legal interest.

It reiterated its demand to present the issue before a larger bench of the Supreme Court and to process it in the open court in order to put a full stop to the interference of spy agencies in cases involving political matters.

The panel said that the letter by six IHC judges was an indictment against the agencies, adding the inquiry into the startling letter by the serving IHC judges through a retired judge was a mockery of an independent, impartial, and transparent investigation.

It asserted that in their letter, the six IHC judges exposed the fundamental challenges to the very existence of the judiciary before the chief justice of Pakistan and the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

It further said that the “mandate-thief regime” led by Shehbaz Sharif is the biggest beneficiary of the ongoing lawlessness and unconstitutional interference in the country.

The participants of the meeting said that an unelected prime minister who seized power by stealing public mandate was neither capable of conducting any kind of investigation nor anyone will accept such an inquiry as it would have no credibility.

The committee demanded the chief justice to provide justice to his fellow judges instead of leaving the future of the judiciary at the mercy of the administration consisting of touts who have come into power through “a stolen mandate”.

The forum stressed the need that in the light of the demand of IHC judges, a judicial conference should also be convened and the judges of all levels should be given an opportunity to present the facts on this subject before the nation.

