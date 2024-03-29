AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-03-29

First Quantum execs discuss investment, disputed copper with Chinese officials

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

LONDON/TORONTO: Executives from Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals met with Chinese government officials last week to discuss funding and business options involving top investor Jiangxi Copper Co, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The talks in Jiangxi province included topics such as the potential for state-run Jiangxi Copper, China’s leading producer, to gain influence on First Quantum’s board decisions, two of the sources said. Also discussed was the future of First Quantum’s Zambian assets and the prospect of Jiangxi buying its disputed copper concentrates inventory from Panama, they said.

Shares of First Quantum were up 5% in late morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Since November last year, Jiangxi has invested about $745 million in First Quantum through debt, equity and a prepayment copper deal. Still, despite being one of the biggest shareholders, Jiangxi does not have any say in board decisions.

Under a standstill agreement, Jiangxi is prevented from buying more than a 20% equity stake in First Quantum. It currently holds 18.4%.

It was not clear whether there would be further new investments after the meeting, one of the sources said.

First Quantum declined to comment, while Jiangxi Copper did not respond to queries from Reuters by email or phone.

Relations between Jiangxi and First Quantum have been volatile since 2019, when the Chinese miner invested $1 billion, fuelling speculation it was preparing for a hostile takeover.

However, Jiangxi was a firm supporter during recent turbulence for the Canadian company, buying bonds and shares over the past four months.

“By far they (Jiangxi) have been the most useful partner for the company,” said an official aware of First Quantum’s operations.

First Quantum has shed some C$8 billion or $5.89 billion in market capital since Panama’s government ordered the shutdown of the Cobre Panama mine late last year following sustained local protests.

The sudden closure order of Cobre Panama, accounting for 40% of First Quantum’s revenue, dealt a blow to investor confidence and led to a cut in its debt rating.

First Quantum announced measures in February that included offering $1 billion worth of common shares and a copper pre-payment agreement with Jiangxi worth $500 million. Jiangxi also purchased $212 million of First Quantum shares earlier in March.

First Quantum has been negotiating with the Panama government for a resolution of the dispute. One of the discussions has centred on selling copper concentrate to pay for care and maintenance of the disputed mine.

Jiangxi Copper accounted for one-fifth of China’s total production last year and is one of the world’s top buyers of mined copper raw material and, like other copper smelters, it faces an acute shortage of feedstock.

Reuters reported earlier Jiangxi Copper was in talks to acquire a stake in First Quantum’s Kansanshi mine in Zambia.

miner Quantum Minerals

Comments

200 characters

First Quantum execs discuss investment, disputed copper with Chinese officials

IMF-WB meetings in April: Talks on privatisation likely

Proposal on Indo-Pak trade resumption under study: FO

GDP posts 1pc growth in Q2FY24: NAC

PM forms CCoIGCT

Export of flour made from imported wheat allowed

Nepra advises govt to review power tariff structure

Nepra approves Rs85.275bn QTA for Q2FY24

Punjab PA passes Rs3.43bn interim budget amid uproar

Fraud in group-financed projects: WB debars two consultancy firms, Pakistani national

New imported cars/vehicles: MoC takes step to help avert detention by Customs at ports

Read more stories