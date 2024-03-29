AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-03-29

China’s Country Garden hires Kroll to carry out liquidation analysis

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

HONG KONG/SYDNEY: Country Garden has hired Kroll to carry out a liquidation analysis ahead of a court hearing in mid-May, according to three sources, as the embattled Chinese developer pushes ahead with its offshore debt restructuring plan. China’s biggest private developer is facing a liquidation petition for non-payment of a $205 million loan, with a court hearing in the case set for May 17.

Companies that are restructuring their debt normally conduct an independent liquidation analysis to assess potential recovery rates for creditors that they can present in court, legal experts said. Peer China Evergrande had picked Deloitte for a liquidation analysis, before a court ordered its winding up in January.

Kroll, the New York-headquartered financial advisory firm, is expected to conduct an independent business review of Country Garden before projecting a recovery rate for the developer’s creditors under a liquidation scenario, according to the three sources who had direct knowledge of the matter. Country Garden and its adviser KPMG declined to comment.

Kroll did not respond to Reuters queries on Wednesday. The sources declined to be named because the information remained confidential.

Country Garden’s Hong Kong traded shares fell 8.6% to around 47.5 Hong Kong cents after news of the Kroll hiring. The shares were flat ahead of the news but have seen large daily swings over the past month. China’s property sector has lurched from one crisis to another since 2021 after a regulatory crackdown on high leverage among developers triggered a liquidity crisis. Kroll is in the early stages, and it might take a few months for the creditors to see the results of the analysis, said the three sources.

Country Garden’s $11 billion of offshore debt was deemed to be in default after it missed a key payment last October. The developer previously hired KPMG and law firm Sidley Austin as advisers to examine its capital structure and liquidity position and formulate what it called a “holistic” solution for creditors.

The role of Kroll will be separate from that task, according to the sources. In a similar arrangement, Evergrande picked Deloitte and cited the low recovery rate of 3.4% to fight back a liquidation petition before a court ruled its winding up in January.

Two major groups of Country Garden creditors, one formed with bondholders and another with banks, have been in talks with KPMG for the debt restructuring plan since January, said the three sources.

China

Comments

200 characters

China’s Country Garden hires Kroll to carry out liquidation analysis

IMF-WB meetings in April: Talks on privatisation likely

Proposal on Indo-Pak trade resumption under study: FO

GDP posts 1pc growth in Q2FY24: NAC

PM forms CCoIGCT

Export of flour made from imported wheat allowed

Nepra advises govt to review power tariff structure

Nepra approves Rs85.275bn QTA for Q2FY24

Punjab PA passes Rs3.43bn interim budget amid uproar

Fraud in group-financed projects: WB debars two consultancy firms, Pakistani national

New imported cars/vehicles: MoC takes step to help avert detention by Customs at ports

Read more stories