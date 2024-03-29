AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-03-29

Egypt to allocate $2.66bn for bread subsidies in new budget

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

DUBAI: Egypt will allocate more than 125 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.66 billion) for bread subsidies in its 2024/2025 state budget and more than 147 billion pounds in petroleum products subsidies, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Egypt, a major wheat importer which also relies on imports of other basic foods and fuel, signed an $8 billion expanded loan deal with the International Monetary Fund earlier in March, after it let its pound plummet by nearly 51%.

The ministry quoted Finance Minister Mohamed Maait in a statement as saying that Egypt had also released goods and merchandise worth $14.5 billion since Jan. 1.

Importers have complained they have been unable to get their goods out of ports because they lacked access to foreign currency.

A total of 596 billion Egyptian pounds was allocated for social protection programmes, including 134 billion pounds for food subsidies in particular, the statement cited Maait as saying.

Egypt’s subsidy programme provides staples like bread, rice and sugar at reduced prices to nearly 60 million Egyptians out of its more than 105 million population.

Maait said petroleum product subsidies were needed because of the rise in global oil prices and the impact of the exchange rate changes.

Egypt’s total expenditures will reach 3.9 trillion pounds in the fiscal year that will start on July 1, with revenues expected at 2.6 trillion pounds, he added.

The government is working “on very ambitious targets,” Maait added, as it seeks to record a primary budget surplus in 2024/25 of 3.5% and to reduce the total budget deficit in the medium term to 6% of gross domestic product, and lower the debt-to-GDP ratio to less than 80% within the next three years.

Egypt is set to receive additional support from other sources to ease pressure on its finances.

Maait said more than $20 billion in foreign currency inflows are expected after the IMF agreement The European Union announced a 7.4 billion euro ($8.1 billion) funding package for Egypt on Sunday, while the World Bank said on Monday it intended to provide $3 billion of financing to the government over three years, with the first $1 billion expected to arrive by the end of June.

Egypt budget

Comments

200 characters

Egypt to allocate $2.66bn for bread subsidies in new budget

IMF-WB meetings in April: Talks on privatisation likely

Proposal on Indo-Pak trade resumption under study: FO

GDP posts 1pc growth in Q2FY24: NAC

PM forms CCoIGCT

Export of flour made from imported wheat allowed

Nepra advises govt to review power tariff structure

Nepra approves Rs85.275bn QTA for Q2FY24

Punjab PA passes Rs3.43bn interim budget amid uproar

Fraud in group-financed projects: WB debars two consultancy firms, Pakistani national

New imported cars/vehicles: MoC takes step to help avert detention by Customs at ports

Read more stories