China commerce minister to head to Europe to make EV case

PARIS/SHANGHAI: China’s commerce minister will travel to Europe in April for discussions about the European Commission’s investigation into whether China’s electric vehicle industry has benefited from unfair subsidies, four people briefed on the plan told Reuters.

Wang Wentao will visit France, a French government source and two other people with knowledge of the trip told Reuters. France’s trade ministry and European Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Commission has begun an investigation to determine whether to impose tariffs on exports to protect European car makers. It is due to conclude by November, although the EU executive could impose provisional duties earlier.

China’s Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

A spokesperson for the Commission said it did not comment on bilateral engagements between EU Member States and third countries.

The Commission has said China’s share of EVs sold in Europe could reach 15% of the market in 2025, based on their price discount compared with battery-powered cars made in Europe.

China has contested the claim that its EV industry has boomed because of subsidies and called the EU inquiry “protectionist”. Analysts say factors, including China’s dominance of the battery supply chain, innovation and cut-throat competition in a crowded domestic market have also reduced prices.

European Commission investigators inspected Chinese automakers earlier this year as part of their inquiries, Reuters has reported.

Those inspections targeted market-leader BYD, Geely and SAIC, people involved in the process said in January.

Wang will visit France starting April 7 and will be accompanied on the trip by representatives of BYD, SAIC and Geely, the companies that have already hosted Commission investigators, one of the people with knowledge of the trip said.

The four people Reuters spoke to declined to be identified as details of the trip are confidential. Further details about the trip were not known.

BYD, SAIC and Geely did not immediately respond to requests for comment.