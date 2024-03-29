Markets Print 2024-03-29
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (March 28, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 278.04 280.41 AED 75.45 76.16
EURO 298.99 301.90 SAR 73.70 74.39
GBP 349.07 352.34 INTERBANK 278.00 278.15
JPY 1.80 1.84
