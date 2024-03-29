AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-03-29

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (March 28, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 29 Mar, 2024 04:45am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (March 28, 2024)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      13800-13900
Gur                        18000-20000
Shakar                     17000-21000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7000-7500
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               24000-26000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          26000-29000
Dal Mong (Washed)          27000-29000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           42000-47000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          45000-50000
Dal Mash (Washed)          50000-56000
Dal Masoor (Local)         35000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         29000-31000
Masoor (salam-impor)       27000-28000
Masoor (salam-local)       29000-34000
Gram White                 28000-35000
Gram Black                 19000-23000
Dal Chana (Thin)           20000-22000
Dal Chana (Thick)          22500-23500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          42000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    48000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        33000-35000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-31000
Kainat 1121                29000-35000
Rice Basmati (386)         20000-22000
Basmati broken             16000-20000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

grain grain crop

Comments

200 characters

Lahore Grain Market Rates

IMF-WB meetings in April: Talks on privatisation likely

Proposal on Indo-Pak trade resumption under study: FO

GDP posts 1pc growth in Q2FY24: NAC

PM forms CCoIGCT

Export of flour made from imported wheat allowed

Nepra advises govt to review power tariff structure

Nepra approves Rs85.275bn QTA for Q2FY24

Punjab PA passes Rs3.43bn interim budget amid uproar

Fraud in group-financed projects: WB debars two consultancy firms, Pakistani national

New imported cars/vehicles: MoC takes step to help avert detention by Customs at ports

Read more stories