AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end marginally higher as consumer staples, industrials rise

  • CSE All Share index settled up a modest 0.09% at 11,444.38
Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 05:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed marginally higher on Thursday, aided by gains in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up a modest 0.09% at 11,444.38.

Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate fell to 0.9% year-on-year in March from 5.9% in February, the statistics department said on Thursday.

John Keells Holdings PLC and Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 1.17% and 2.39%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 98.7 million shares from 88.9 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, industrials rise

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.96 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.9 million) from 1.89 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 267.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.78 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end marginally higher as consumer staples, industrials rise

Bisham terror attack 'orchestrated by enemies of Pak-China friendship': FO

Headline inflation projected to stand at around 20% in March

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt to form inquiry commission on IHC judges’ letter: law minister

KSE-100 settles at 67,142, highest closing in history

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves gain $4mn, now stand at $8.022bn

After advising against Iran pipeline, State Dept says Pakistan’s energy crisis priority for US

FTSE Russell retains Pakistan on ‘watch list for potential demotion to Frontier market status’

PTI announces rally in support of judges in KP

Military trials of civilians: SC conditionally allows reserved verdicts

Read more stories