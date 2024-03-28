AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 crawls higher boosted by commodity-linked stocks; Spirent jumps

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 03:12pm

UK’s FTSE 100 edged higher at open on Thursday, bolstered broadly by commodity-linked stocks in the last trading day of the week, while telecommunications testing firm Spirent Communications jumped on a deal with Keysight Technologies.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.2% by 0817 GMT and the domestically-oriented FTSE 250 was down 0.3%. Energy stocks added 0.5% as oil prices edged up after two days of declines.

Most base metals prices rose, boosted by signs of stabilisation in China’s broader economy that supported mining stocks to gain 0.6%.

Banks stocks climbed 1.0%, leading sectoral gains.

On the macro front, official data confirmed Britain’s economy entered a shallow recession last year, with gross domestic product shrinking by 0.1% in the third quarter and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, unchanged from preliminary estimates.

UK’s FTSE 100 lacklustre at open as energy stocks fall

JD Sports climbed 5.9% after the sportswear retailer said its pretax profit for the year to Feb. 4 would meet guidance it downgraded in January in the range of 915-935 million pounds.

Spirent Communications jumped 10.2% on agreeing to Keysight Technologies’s offer valuing the firm at 1.16 billion pounds ($1.46 billion).

M&G, Smith & Nephew and Taylor Wimpey were down between 1% and 6% as they traded ex-dividend.

FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 crawls higher boosted by commodity-linked stocks; Spirent jumps

Headline inflation projected to stand at around 20% in March

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 settles at 67,142, highest closing in history

After advising against Iran pipeline, State Dept says Pakistan’s energy crisis priority for US

Military trials of civilians: SC conditionally allows reserved verdicts

US-Israel rift heads for moment of truth over devastated Rafah

Oil prices advance as investors reassess US inventories data

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

CEOs of Discos ordered to stop electricity theft

Read more stories