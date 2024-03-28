AIRLINK 62.48 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.39%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.45%)
DGKC 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.47%)
FCCL 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.33%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (11.92%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.32%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HBL 105.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.43%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.07%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.97%)
MLCF 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.23%)
OGDC 122.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.97%)
PIAA 29.34 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (7.51%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
PPL 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
PTC 18.07 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (12.24%)
SEARL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
SNGP 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.28%)
SSGC 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TELE 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (8.36%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (8.13%)
TRG 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,944 Increased By 65.8 (0.96%)
BR30 22,827 Increased By 258.6 (1.15%)
KSE100 67,142 Increased By 594.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 22,090 Increased By 175.1 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks close higher on stimulus expectations

Reuters Published 28 Mar, 2024 03:02pm

SHANGHAI: China stocks jumped on Thursday on expectations that Beijing will take more aggressive measures to stimulate the economy, while an official’s speech also helped sentiment.

China stocks slump to 1-month low

  • President Xi has told China’s financial cadres that active monetary policy toolkit must include a controversial means of injecting liquidity into the economy, South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

  • Top legislator Zhao Leji said on Thursday that China’s economy will provide a strong driving force for the world recovery, promising the door of the country’s opening can only get bigger. China will reduce “negative list” for foreign investors, he said.

  • Also helping sentiment, sources said that China plans to issue some policy bank bonds earlier in the second quarter ahead of planned sales of special treasury bonds.

  • Broad Asian markets also rose, and investors are waiting on US core inflation figures due on Friday to gauge the Federal Reserve’s rate cut pace.

  • At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.59% at 3,010.66.

  • The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.52%. Its financial sector sub-index was lower by 0.68%, the consumer staples sector down 0.15%, the real estate index down 0.21% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.16%.

  • The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 1.72% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.954%.

  • At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 148.58 points, or 0.91%, at 16,541.42. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.44% to 5,810.79.

  • The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 2.1%, the IT sector rose 2.05%, the financial sector ended 0.22% lower and the property sector dipped 0.28%.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.38%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 1.46%.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks close higher on stimulus expectations

Headline inflation projected to stand at around 20% in March

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

KSE-100 settles at 67,142, highest closing in history

After advising against Iran pipeline, State Dept says Pakistan’s energy crisis priority for US

Military trials of civilians: SC conditionally allows reserved verdicts

US-Israel rift heads for moment of truth over devastated Rafah

Oil prices advance as investors reassess US inventories data

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

‘The Federation, in light of Entry 50, cannot tax the capital value of immovable property at all’

CEOs of Discos ordered to stop electricity theft

Read more stories