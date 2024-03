HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Thursday morning, on the last day of trading ahead of the long Easter weekend, which will see the release of key US inflation data.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.09 percent, or 14.44 points, to 16,378.40.

China stocks slump to 1-month low

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.15 percent, or 4.55 points, to 2,988.59, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.12 percent, or 1.99 points, to 1701.26.